NFL team owner slammed after jaw-dropping superyacht docks in crowded area: 'That thing is obscene'

The lifestyles of the rich and famous may sound fun, but they can have an outsized impact on the planet. One NFL owner flaunted their choices on a massive yacht in Jacksonville, Florida.

Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is notorious for sailing his megayacht around the country. He was recently in New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl. The photo was shared on a football subreddit, but the conversation in the comments took a turn toward the wasteful impact of this type of vehicle.

The Guardian reported about how these boats not only emit as much pollution as some countries, but also "the annual costs associated with owning a $400m yacht, for example, would be enough to run a small hospital in the U.S., or to administer 10 [million] malaria vaccines in Africa."

With the pollution output of thousands of people, these vehicles are more than just gauche — they should be illegal. "Oxfam estimates the average annual carbon footprint of each of these yachts to be 5,672 tonnes," the organization stated. "It would take the average person 860 years to emit the same pollution."

With so much gluttony from these billionaires, it's no surprise the discussion on a sports page quickly turned to their overconsumption.

"You don't realize how big that thing is until you see it next to buildings," one person wrote.

Someone else shared a story they heard about the price of the ship: "A boat captain said 'You can buy that yacht or the entire hotel and marina it's docked at. Both for sale, both $165mil' and the idea that someone can spend that much on just a boat that cost as much as a waterfront hotel and marina was just mind boggling."

"That thing is obscene," another commenter succinctly added.

