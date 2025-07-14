  • Business Business

Bill Gates backed-company sparks debate after sharing first look at enormous cruising yacht: 'No problem profiting'

by Lindy Whitehouse
Photo Credit: Getty Images

A first look at the Four Seasons' First Yacht, set to launch in 2026, sparked a debate online about the hypocrisy of the mega-rich. 

The pictures of the boat were shared on Reddit. The 14-deck vessel has 95 suites, each with its own terrace, 11 dining options, and a spa and wellness center that includes a pool. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The yacht is owned by the hotel company together with luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, per the Majorca Daily Bulletin. It will call at ports in the Caribbean before heading to Europe. 

One of the Four Seasons' major shareholders is Bill Gates, which sparked backlash among commenters. "I find it kind of interesting — you know who owns the Four Seasons? Bill Gates (and some Saudi money). He has no problem profiting off yachts now I guess, all while also lecturing us on climate change," one commenter wrote

Another agreed, writing, "Just like Leo going on and on about climate change and reducing carbon footprint while simultaneously taking like 10 yacht trips a year and flying exclusively private."

Large yachts are problematic because of the amount of waste and pollution they generate. For example, superyachts can release up to 1,500 times more pollution annually than the average family car. This is a result of high fuel consumption and associated emissions. 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Lots of celebrities have faced backlash after promoting climate-friendly living while engaging in extravagant behaviors, including superyacht holidays and private jet travel. A recent study found that billionaires emit about a million times more harmful carbon pollution than the average person, contributing staggeringly to the warming of the planet.

As it becomes clear that the lifestyles of the rich and famous are hurting the planet, organizations such as Oxfam are advocating for measures to hold these individuals accountable. Supporting such initiatives and making conscious choices in our own lives can help contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for all.

