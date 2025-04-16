Gardening expert raises red flag after discovering alarming side effect of wildfires: 'Don't ignore it'

"We have to be mindful of what we plant and where we plant it."

A gardening and landscaping expert shared a warning about invasive species and wildfires in the wake of the devastating California wildfires earlier this year.

Lucas The Lorax (@lucasthelorax) broke it all down in his video on TikTok, beginning with an alert in the caption that read: "Invasive perennials are altering our ecosystems! Don't ignore it!"

In the video, Lucas showed a vacant lot that used to have a house that burned down several years ago. The lot is now filled with invasive species, which could have come from various sources, including accidentally through ships or agriculture.

"When these grasses dry out, they exacerbate fires and make them burn a lot hotter and faster than they usually do and they lead them directly into our homes," he said, adding that because they don't have the same competition as native flora, they bounce back quickly.

Lucas also explained that livestock often don't like to feed on the invasive grasses because they don't have a lot of nutritional value. In fact, some species, such as the aptly named "ripped gut brome," can cause harm to grazing animals.

"Unfortunately, there aren't many solutions right now short of herbicides and extensive maintenance because they always come back," Lucas said.

He reminded TikTokers to be mindful about what they plant and encouraged people to grow native plants to avoid the consequences of invasive species.

It's a small step, but opting for native plants can help reduce some of these issues and save you time and money. Since native species require less maintenance and resources, such as water, pesticides, fertilizer, and lawn mowing, you'll save time and money on yard upkeep.

Some native species to Southern California — including creeping thyme, lavender, azalea shrubs, and succulents — are considered fire-resistant thanks to their higher moisture content, per the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources department.

People in the comments were grateful for the information Lucas provided.

"A really great way for me to help me understand summer fires. This will help me in conversations," one user wrote. "Thank you."

"Fantastic and informative video," another added. "Thanks for sharing. People like you really encouraged me to plant native in my yard and where I can."

