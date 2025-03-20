New research reveals surprising factor fueling California's devastating wildfires: 'People underestimate the destructiveness'

Human activity is the main cause of wildfires, so we often blame discarded cigarettes, campfires, and downed power lines for devastating blazes.

However, new research suggests that invasive plants have played a significant role in California's worsening wildfire crisis.

What's happening?

Wired reported that eucalyptus trees and non-native grasses are changing California's fire dynamics.

In the 1700s and 1800s, European settlers brought these plants to California for landscaping and agricultural purposes. These introduced plants outcompeted native species and regrew stronger each year.

However, the non-native grasses worsen fires more than California's native plants. They are more resistant to burning and fill in gaps that would otherwise naturally form between native plants, creating "fuel continuity." These gaps used to provide natural firebreaks.

"People underestimate the destructiveness of grasses," Carla D'Antonio, a UC Santa Barbara plant community researcher, told Wired.

D'Antonio continued, "But if the sparks and embers fly into a bunch of introduced grasses, then — boom — everything around you just goes up like gasoline. It spreads so fast, and it's so continuous. It's like throwing tissue paper onto a fire."

Meanwhile, eucalyptus trees have flammable, oily leaves and bark that easily fall off and blow away, potentially carrying fire embers that can spread and feed the blazes.

Why are non-native species important?

Like all invasive species, California's non-native plants impact local biodiversity and wildlife habitats.

However, this new research shows an additional risk associated with having non-native plants in our communities, especially on homeowners' properties adjacent to flammable structures.

Unfortunately, this issue is not unique to California. Eucalyptus trees and non-native grasses are also helping massive wildfires spread in places like Portugal and Chile.

Finding ways to control these species would be critical to preventing extensive wildfire damage, especially now that fires are worse and more common with rising global temperatures.

What's being done about non-native species and fire risks?

Fortunately, government representatives and innovative companies are working to stop the spread of invasive plants worldwide.

For example, Goats on the Go is a company that brings goat herds to businesses and landowners to eat away their invasive plants without toxic chemicals. BurnBot machines, sheep grazing, and native species replanting programs have also been successful in protecting against worsened fires.

Wherever you live, you can take local action by participating in volunteer vegetation management programs to remove invasive species and help native plants thrive.

And if you live near non-native plants, you can also make your home more resilient with fireproofing upgrades and fire-resistant landscaping. If you decide to pursue this route, you'll probably save money on your yard, too.

