California sees dramatic shift in conditions in wake of wildfires — here's why it matters

One attributed cause of the L.A. wildfires was the drought-like conditions seen in California, as the state experienced less rainfall than is typical over the past couple of months.

Now, there's some good news for the state, as a recent atmospheric river (described by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a "relatively long, narrow region in the atmosphere — like a river in the sky — that transports most of the water vapor outside of the tropics") brought enough rain to raise water levels at the state's two largest reservoirs.

Reservoirs play a vital role in communities. Their primary purpose may be to store extra water during times of abundant rain so there is a constant supply for use in agriculture and domestic consumption, but they also play a bigger role. Reservoirs can create habitats for wildlife, help prevent or control flooding, and serve as an alternative source of power via hydroelectricity.

The Lake Shasta and Lake Oroville reservoirs saw enough rain to have water levels rise in November, but between December and February, there was little rain to be found. With the atmospheric river that came through at the beginning of February, the Lake Shasta reservoir rose 4 feet to a total of 1,032.21 feet, while Lake Oroville rose nearly 7 feet to a total of 847.33 feet.

However, both are still below capacity, with Lake Shasta 35 feet below and Lake Oroville 53 feet below. Despite being under capacity, there was still some concern about flood potential recently due to another atmospheric river set to hit the area.

Newsweek reported that the California Department of Water Resources posted on X, formerly Twitter: "DWR will begin using Oroville Dam's main spillway for flood control releases this morning at 10 a.m. With continued wet weather in the Feather River basin increasing runoff to Lake Oroville, these federally required releases provide ongoing protection against widespread flooding to downstream communities under Water Control Manual guidelines established by the [U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters]."

Though the weather whiplash between drought-like conditions and potential flooding can contribute to fire weather, more rain in California may help reduce the risk of wildfires. Plus, more water in these reservoirs contributes to a healthier ecosystem and could help California make it through its next dry spell.

