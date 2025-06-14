Gardening expert issues warning about deceptive plants that can cause silent destruction: 'What starts off innocently can cause chaos'

"Know what you have in your yards!"

A helpful gardener warned viewers of three different invasive plants to stay on the lookout for.

"What starts off innocently can cause chaos in your own yard and beyond," YouTuber The Garden Coach (@youcandoitgardening) warns.

Oriental bittersweet, English Ivy, and Chinese Wisteria are all popular plants that homeowners love to look at. However, they are powerful invasive plants that can all "climb up trees, starving them of sunlight, air and water and can kill them."

English Ivy and Wisteria, the gardener explains, can even take down structures and damage houses.

Besides their potential to ruin one's garden by overtaking native plants, invasive plants can cost homeowners hundreds of dollars. Some figures estimate that invasive species, including invasive plants, cost the United States as much as $21 billion annually. Infrastructure damage to homes can cost hundreds to repair, not to mention the additional sum for aggressive removal tactics.

This is why gardeners are not just warning you to bear in mind invasive plants for the health of your garden — it's for your safety and savings, too.

"Know what you have in your yards!" The gardener wrote in the caption of the video. "Get invaders out early and stay on top of them. Try natural methods before considering anything toxic."

Indeed, toxic methods of removing invasive plants may result in even more destruction, as hazardous pollutants can cause irreversible damage to your yard's ecosystem. Moreover, such pollutants can seep into groundwater and soil, further harming the environment beyond your property.

Invasive plants can completely change the makeup of your garden, barring other plants from growing and sustaining, and keeping out vital pollinators.

To stay on top of invasive plants in your yard, the garden coach gives advice.

"Please look into what is aggressive in your area and consider native alternatives to achieve the same effect you are going for," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, native plants have the opposite effect of invasive plants. They enable the ecosystem to thrive and keep you from having to spend extra on water and maintenance bills for your garden.

