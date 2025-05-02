Gardener issues desperate warning after beloved plant turns destructive: 'It can be pretty invasive'

"Wisteria is really hard to get rid of."

At its peak, Wisteria meets the definition of "siren song" plants, blooming with a radiant splendor as it strangles everything around it.

A recent TikTok clip posted by Jeni Greene (@jenigreene7) reveals the extensive beauty of this historically ornamental plant while also exposing the dangers it poses.

"I don't know if you know this," Jeni Greene says in her video, "but wisteria is really hard to get rid of, and unless you keep it trimmed back, it can be pretty invasive."

To be fair, American wisteria is not nearly as invasive as its Japanese and Chinese counterparts. However, the American variation is not as pretty or common, garnering less attention in cultivation efforts over the years.

Japanese and Chinese wisteria were introduced to America in the first half of the 19th century, mostly for ornamental and gardening purposes. Unfortunately, both have a bad habit of girdling and killing trees.

As the TikTok post shows, the trees across the pasture are covered in them, top to bottom. They grow at a rate of 10 feet per year, forming dense thickets, smothering native vegetation, and growing in twines thick enough to snap garden arbors.

A general lack of awareness leads to failed gardens across the country. The beauty of Japanese and Chinese wisteria is undeniable and highly attractive to those who don't know the dangers these plants pose.

The mechanisms of damage and ecological consequences are extensive, and both variants are classified as invasive in 19 states.

Rewilding efforts or upgrading to a natural lawn should only include the American wisteria variety. Though it lacks the regal, stunning growth and beauty of Japanese and Chinese wisteria, American wisteria is not invasive and won't strangle surrounding vegetation.

Native plant gardens, buffalo grass, and clover are all low-maintenance and money-saving options that also offer aesthetic appeal.

As a native plant, American wisteria is far more harmonious and synergetic, not disrupting your other garden plants.

Coral honeysuckle (Zones 4-9), trumpet creeper (Zones 4-9), crossvine (Zones 5-9), and Virginia creeper (Zones 3-9) are fantastic alternatives that breathe life and aesthetic value into natural gardening efforts.

As natives, they enhance biodiversity, are low-maintenance, save money due to needing less water, and help pollinators. The latter is a concern throughout America as pollinator populations are on the decline, and pollinators help protect our food supply.

Invasive species, like Chinese and Japanese wisteria, play a significant role in that decline, along with the changing climate, habitat loss, and pesticides.

TikTok clips, like the one Jeni Greene shared, help educate people on the invasive nature of these plants. The engagements help as well.

"There is a native wisteria, however. It's called American wisteria or wisteria frutescens," was one response.

Another affirms the unfortunate reality of Chinese and Japanese wisteria: "Oh no, and it's so beautiful."

