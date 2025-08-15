Gardener receives questionable gift from neighbor: 'I would not plant [it]'

A homeowner in Nova Scotia turned to their local gardening subreddit with a question: To plant, or not to plant?

"Got two plants from neighborhood friend, one is burning bush," they explained in their post. "Quick search shows burning bush as invasive. Just wanted to check the opinion in this sub. … Should I plant it or avoid?"

The commenters were all in agreement.

"Burning bush is definitely invasive!" one person wrote. "And they do survive the winter."

"If you have a choice," they emphasized, "I would not plant the burning bush!"

Another commenter — who identified themselves as a biologist — echoed the advice.

"Anecdotally, I have found at least 10 small bushes growing on my small lot and there's only one bush that I can remember in the whole neighborhood," they wrote. "So, please don't propagate any more."

It's prudent advice. Geographically invasive species are both a hassle and often a serious expense to deal with once they've established themselves.

Many homeowners have lamented about their seemingly endless quest to eliminate species like English ivy, honeysuckle, bamboo, and more from their gardens — and even from inside their houses.

Not only do these species tend to take over an area and run rampant once established, but they also outcompete native species for resources, damaging the habitats and food sources of local pollinators and animals in the area.

Despite these dangers, many plant shops and garden centers still sell invasive plants. It's important to cross-check any plants with a local native species list before installing them.

And if avoiding the pitfalls of invasives isn't motivation enough, installing a yard full of native plants — also known as rewilding a yard — is an excellent way to save time and money while gardening. Native plants need far less water and maintenance than something like grass, meaning they're much easier and more affordable to care for in a yard.

Along those lines, another commenter suggested an alternative to OP's burning bush.

"Plant a serviceberry," they suggested. "Native to the province and beneficial to local wildlife."

