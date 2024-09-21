Anglers band together to remove invasive plant causing 'massive damage' to local waterway: 'We encourage everyone to get involved'

"It's the local people who make a real difference to their local waters."

An invasive species has overrun a river in the United Kingdom, prompting volunteers to take action before the issue causes irreversible damage to the ecosystem.

The not-for-profit organization Angling Trust, in partnership with Paddle UK, held an event in August to remove floating pennywort from the River Weaver in Winsford, per the Northwich Guardian.

"In the past, we've had great responses from volunteers across the North West who help the effort and it's the local people who make a real difference to their local waters," Angling Trust fisheries officer Ian Doyle told the outlet.

"These events are as inclusive as possible to allow for the participation of almost anyone who wants to get involved. There are physical and non-physical roles available on the day and we encourage everyone to get involved."









Images provided by the trust to the Northwich Guardian showed workers from previous cleanup efforts paddling on boards and filling buckets with the plant.

"Floating pennywort is one of a group of invasive non-native species plants and animals that individually and collectively can cause massive damage to our environment and native species," Dr. Emily Smith, the trust's head of environment, said.

The species is native to the Americas, according to the Angling Trust, and began invading English waterways in 1990 after people discarded the ornamental plant from garden ponds. It is notorious for its rapid growth, increasing in size by up to 20 centimeters (almost eight inches) a day and forming a dense mat.

That characteristic can set off a catastrophic chain reaction, as floating pennywort can clog pipes and sewers, prevent other flora and fauna from receiving sunlight or oxygen, and reduce water temperature.

It is so problematic that CABI called it "a strong contender for the title of worst aquatic weed in the UK" and noted that it is illegal to buy, sell, or grow it in the wild. The annual economic losses of tourism, commercial fisheries, and water infrastructure caused by the plant in Great Britain and across Europe total over 25 million euros ($27.8 million USD).

Community activism can help combat the proliferation of invasive species, with organizers setting up events to remove ice plants from California's coastline. Meanwhile, residents around Utah Lake have cleared its shores of tall reeds and replaced them with native plants.

"Anglers and other volunteers are taking important action to control this invasive plant and without this, the species will continue to spread along the Weaver creating further negative impacts on this river, and potentially spreading into other rivers, lakes and canals too," Dr. Smith said.

