Woman reveals strange side-effect of installing state-of-the-art stove: 'I actually burn myself'

It's well-known that induction stoves don't get as hot to the touch as gas stoves — and for one homeowner, that increased sense of safety has actually backfired at times. In a TikTok video, she explained how she had forgotten not to touch the pans when using a gas stove at someone else's house.

What are induction stoves?

Induction stoves have an electromagnetic coil embedded beneath their glass surface, which transfers heat directly into the magnetic bottom of a pot or pan. Because of this, the actual surface of the stove doesn't get very hot; nor do the handles of the pan, since there's no flame sending residual heat up around its sides.

And, as lifestyle content creator Jodi (@justjodithings) shared in the video, that lack of any residual heat has made it tricky to switch between her own induction and the gas stoves at other homes.

"When I go to my in-laws' house — they still have a gas stove — I actually burn myself on the pot handles because my handles are not hot anymore," she admitted. "So it's kind of dangerous in that regard if you're cooking at other people's houses. But other than that I absolutely love it."

Why are induction stoves getting so popular?

One of the key benefits of induction stoves is the fact that they're remarkably more efficient than gas and electric stoves — up to 300% more efficient than gas and 10% more efficient than electric, according to research from the Department of Energy. This means that they're much more affordable to use than gas stoves.

And it's a good time to embark on a kitchen remodel. Currently, homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of a new range. Although several of the home improvement incentives are expiring at the end of 2025, rebates for induction ranges are expected to be available for at least a few more years.

For anyone without the resources — or desire — for a full kitchen remodel, a plug-in induction burner is an excellent option, as many of them start at just $50.

One person commented on Jodi's video that she had an induction burner arriving in the coming weeks.

"I can't wait for you to report back and let me know how much you absolutely love it," Jodi replied.

How induction stoves help homeowners stay healthier

The low heat levels on the induction cooktop are a major draw for those with kids and pets. However, that's not the only way that induction ranges win in the safety category, especially compared to conventional gas stoves.

Gas stoves emit a staggering amount of indoor air pollution — so much that one expert called them the equivalent of having "a tailpipe from a car directly piped into your house." These pollutants include nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and benzene, a known carcinogen. The continued use of gas stoves has been linked with increased risk of respiratory illness and asthma, according to research published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Not only do induction stoves help lower energy bills and keep hands cool, but they also make the air you breathe cleaner.

And for Jodi, the occasional careless encounter with hot pan handles at her in-laws' is only further proof that she made the right choice. "I have talked a multitude of people into getting induction cooking because it's the best thing ever," she enthused. "I would do it again in a heartbeat."

