This unbelievably powerful stove can transform your kitchen without a pricey remodel — and the government will give you $800 to upgrade

The high cost of home renovations can be a major obstacle.

by Katie Dupere
Photo Credit: Copper

Every home cook dreams of having their perfect kitchen, but the high cost of home renovations can be a major obstacle. But what if purchasing your ideal stove could earn you more than $800 — plus an extra $1,800 in savings on top of that? 

That's a reality when you pair the dreamy induction stoves by Copper with money-saving governmental incentives for clean-energy home upgrades.

Copper sells a powerful — and stylish — induction stove called Charlie with some seriously impressive specs. The brand says its ovens reach the desired temperature four times faster than gas-powered ovens. The Charlie stove can also boil water four times faster than a gas-powered range.

Copper stoves even come with a built-in battery to give you extra power when you need it most — like during a power outage. This smart battery only recharges from the grid when renewable energy is available, making it all the more environmentally conscious.

Induction cooktops are among the cleanest and most efficient ways to cook. They use electromagnetic energy to directly heat compatible cookware, leaving the surrounding stovetop surface cool to the touch. This means faster, more precise cooking with less wasted energy and improved safety.

Dream kitchen aesthetics aside, there are a lot of health benefits to swapping an induction stove by Copper. Cooking with electricity helps eliminate many of the harmful pollutants released by gas stoves. The experts at EnergySage reported that about 13% of childhood asthma cases are attributed to gas stove use. Gas stove toxins have also been linked to serious health issues like lung disease, leukemia, diabetes, decreased lung development in children, and even early death. 

Short-term exposure can trigger symptoms like dizziness, headaches, and nausea. And the risks don't stop when the stove is off. Gas stoves can leak harmful toxins into your home, leading to poor indoor air quality, increased fire hazards, and potentially deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

But investing in a new stove can be expensive. Luckily, the government will help you finance a switch. The Inflation Reduction Act offers sizable rebates for several clean-energy home improvements, including up to $840 for the installation of an induction or electric stove.

When switching to a Copper stove, those savings can multiply even further. Because Copper's Charlie stove uses an intelligent battery storage system, the IRA offers 30% off the cost for eligible buyers.

The standard Charlie hob is priced at $5,999. With the 30% government tax credit, customers pay $4,199 for the range. Copper adds that buyers can stack those savings with the $840 incentive if switching from a gas-powered stove to an induction stove as long as they earn less than 150% of their area's median income. 

That brings the cost down to approximately $3,359. And that's without considering other incentives, like state or utility company programs, that could further lower the cost.

If you want to save big on your dream stove, now is the time to act. President Donald Trump has proposed dismantling the IRA, which could eliminate or reduce financial incentives for clean-energy home upgrades. That includes money off induction stove upgrades. While any major changes to the IRA would require approval from Congress, the future of these savings is uncertain. Taking advantage of them now could help you get your dream stove for less — all while helping the planet.

