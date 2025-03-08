Scientists issue critical warning after linking common appliance to major health risk: 'The problem is far worse than we thought'

For the first time, researchers are now able to link premature deaths to gas stove pollution. While previous studies have identified the dangers of gas stoves, this groundbreaking review has tied thousands of early deaths to the popular stoves.

What's happening?

A new study estimates that 40,000 deaths in Europe are a result of gas stove pollution, according to Euronews.

Researchers at the University of Jaume I's School of Health Sciences in Spain analyzed dozens of health studies examining how nitrogen dioxide causes asthma and premature deaths. They then scaled up nitrogen dioxide measurements in and outside homes across multiple European countries to establish a clear image of the pollution from gas cookers.

While research from the past 50 years has identified the health risks of nitrogen dioxide pollution, the new findings paint a much darker reality than expected.

"The extent of the problem is far worse than we thought, with our modeling suggesting that the average home across half of Europe breaks WHO limits," lead author of the new study, Dr. Juana Maria Delgado-Saborit, told Euronews. "Outdoor air pollution lays the foundation for those breaches, but it is gas cookers that push homes into the danger zone."

Why is the new study on gas stove pollution important?

This is the first scientific review to have the data necessary to pinpoint premature deaths due to gas stove pollution. Although the study's findings tie 40,000 premature deaths to nitrogen dioxide exposure, it's important to note that the researchers believe this number to be much higher.

Gas stoves release harmful pollutants that can cause severe health risks as well as environmental damage. On top of exacerbating asthma, the pollutants from gas stoves also exacerbate rising global temperatures.

What's being done about gas stove pollution?

To avoid indoor pollution from gas cookers, homeowners across the globe are switching to induction stovetops. Unlike gas stoves, induction stoves release no harmful pollutants into the air, keeping you and your family safe.

Induction stoves are also more efficient, saving you energy and money down the line. For homeowners looking to make the switch, induction stoves from brands like Copper offer an easy and affordable solution for avoiding the dangers of gas stoves. What's more, under the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive up to 30% off the cost of an induction range.

After switching to an induction stove, you'll notice that you won't spend as much time cooking and cleaning your kitchen since induction stoves cook faster and are easier to maintain than gas stoves.

Moving forward, it's best to act sooner rather than later when it comes to making eco-friendly upgrades to your home. President Donald Trump has stated he intends to remove these subsidies, though this would ultimately require an act of Congress. As a result, upgrading now could be the difference between saving thousands of dollars down the line.

