This 'holy grail' stove can revolutionize your cooking — and it doesn't require a pricey kitchen remodel

It's cheaper than ever to install one.

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: Copper

The New York Times took a look at one of the best, most cutting-edge induction ranges in the game: the Copper Charlie

Induction ranges can be a great way to reduce your environmental impact and make your home much, much safer than it is with a gas stove, but they do come with some drawbacks. 

Most notably, induction ranges typically require a 240-volt electrical outlet to run properly. This means that on top of the cost of the unit and its installation, you also have to pay to fully renovate your kitchen (and possibly more of your home) to get the proper outlet and wiring installed. That likely means ripping out the wall, changing out the wiring, replacing the outlet, and then fixing the wall again. 

Thankfully, though, Copper's induction ranges work just fine on a standard 120-volt outlet. The Charlie has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that draws low levels of power throughout the day, ensuring that it always has enough juice to function properly. 

On top of that, it's cheaper than ever to install one; there are rebates available from the federal government through the Inflation Reduction Act that can save you up to 30 percent. To find out more, check out Rewiring America's helpful tools for upgrading your home.

However, you should act quickly; President Trump has expressed an interest in repealing the IRA, although doing so would require an act of Congress. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The Times loved the Charlie range, as it aced all the tests they gave it. 

"This could be the holy grail of induction, as far as I'm concerned," the reviewer wrote. They noted that it boiled water as quickly as a 240-volt induction oven would, and it even had a supercharge mode to heat its oven faster than normal, thanks to its battery. 

Overall, if you're looking for an option to upgrade to induction without having to do a full kitchen rebuild, the Copper Charlie is a great choice for you.

