The government wants to give you $1,800 to buy this high-tech appliance — snag the incentive before it's gone

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022 came with a host of incentives that aim to promote clean energy while saving consumers money.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022 came with a host of incentives that aim to promote clean energy while saving consumers money. For instance, the government is offering up to $1,800 for buying a new induction stove.

In recent years, induction burners like the Copper Charlie have skyrocketed in popularity. Many consumers are attempting to replace their gas stoves and the dangers that come with them with an easy-to-use, affordable option. Gas stoves have been linked to childhood asthma and can emit harmful carcinogens similar to secondhand smoke.

But the benefits go beyond safety issues. On a practical level, home chefs have been thrilled with their induction burners. Induction stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective than traditional stoves.

Another reason for the boom in popularity is the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation contains a provision offering up to 30% off a newly purchased induction range. For instance, the Copper Charlie stainless steel model retails for $5,999, but after the rebate, the estimated cost is $4,199, a savings of $1,800.

And the legislation is not just limited to simple kitchen upgrades.

There are many other avenues for potential savings. You can receive rebates for installing skylights and heat pumps, and there are also significant incentives available to those who insulate their homes. For more information on environmentally friendly incentives and how much you could save, check out this helpful calculator.

If you are interested in an induction burner like the Copper Charlie, it might be best to act quickly. President Trump has consistently stated he intends to eliminate the subsidies found in the comprehensive IRA legislation. While such a move would require an act of Congress, the future of the bill is very much uncertain. So acting now could be the difference in saving thousands of dollars.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.