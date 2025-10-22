Tired of your old stove? Many American homeowners can receive over $800 in government rebates to upgrade

If you're ready to upgrade your outdated gas or electric stove, you might be eligible for over $800 in rebates when you buy an energy-efficient induction cooktop.

As the Department of Energy detailed, homeowners may be able to claim up to $840 in rebates when they buy a qualifying Energy Star-rated induction stove, and some households could save thousands more if the stove purchase is combined with other energy-saving improvements.

But why upgrade in the first place? "Induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth-top electric ranges," according to the DOE, which means you'll save on electric bills and enjoy faster cooking times.

They're also much safer than gas stoves, as they don't release harmful pollutants such as benzene, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide during cooking. These chemicals are not only detrimental to respiratory health, but can also be potentially deadly if your kitchen lacks proper ventilation or the stove malfunctions. Some homeowners have reported explosions while using their gas stoves, which can result in serious injuries or start a house fire.

In addition to being easier to clean and safer for families with children or pets, since they only heat up when a pan is placed on the surface, upgrading your stove is a smart move.

If you rent or don't want to spend the money for a full stove, you can always buy a plug-in induction cooktop that works just as well, for much less. You can find some models for just $50, making it cost-effective and simple to switch from a toxic gas stove to a much healthier, safer option.

While the federal tax credits for home improvements like solar panels and heat pumps will expire by the end of the year, the induction stove rebates are still available for the foreseeable future, so if you don't want to upgrade right away, there's no need to rush. However, with the holidays just around the corner, many retailers will likely offer end-of-year sales, providing an opportunity for steep discounts.

If you're on the fence about upgrading, several Reddit users might help make that decision a bit easier.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

When someone asked if induction stoves are worth the cost, one person said: "100% worth it. Electric sucks - induction is like gas and electric had a baby, the speed and responsiveness of gas, the easy to clean surface of electric. (Easier to clean, because it doesn't get as hot. I would never not have it now (after 20 years on electric...)."

"I switched from electric to induction and the induction is orders of magnitude nicer to cook on," another said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.