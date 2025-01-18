Homeowner shares customer service horror story after terrifying stovetop explosion: 'File a complaint with the BBB'

"Glass shards flew around, pots of food were thrown off the cooktop, it was a mess."

This homeowner was lucky to walk away unscathed after their gas stove exploded.

What happened?

A Redditor shared their frustrating experience with General Electric after their GE range randomly exploded.

"On December 13th, my GE range blew up while we were cooking," they explained. "Glass shards flew around, pots of food were thrown off the cooktop, it was a mess. Luckily both of us were several feet away at the time, and were not injured. … Over the next couple of weeks we had regular phone conversations with GE. They consisted of 10-20 minutes of hold time and various reps saying they couldn't do anything."

The stove was deemed unsafe to repair, and GE didn't offer any compensation.

Why is this concerning?

This isn't the first time a gas stove has exploded. One user in the comments had the exact same thing happen — their GE Profile range exploded, and GE wasn't any help. This Redditor's GE gas stove shattered while they were cooking, and all GE did was offer them a discount.

Unfortunately, gas stoves pose additional risks beyond exploding. Burning gas releases chemicals like benzene, which is a carcinogen, and researchers are becoming increasingly concerned with the effects of daily exposure.

Some models were recalled by GE because of this issue. Commenters encouraged the user to take action to ensure nobody else gets hurt.

"I would file a complaint with the BBB, you can do it online and there's no charge," one user said.

What can I do to avoid this?

Electric and induction stovetops are safer than their gas counterparts, and they can save you money, too. Electric and induction stoves use electricity or magnets to heat metal coils — no gas involved.

Switching from gas to electric or induction is cheaper than ever, thanks to available rebates under the Inflation Reduction Act. You can get a high-quality stainless steel induction range from Copper for just $4,100 with the federal tax credit. Plus, Copper's induction ranges come with a two-year warranty — twice as long as what you'd get with General Electric.

You're paying for more than just peace of mind — an induction stovetop is more energy-efficient and will cook your food faster. According to Consumer Reports, "Induction burners can boil a pot of water roughly 20 to 40 percent faster than the best gas and radiant electric ranges and cooktops."

If you're looking for something safe, inexpensive, and efficient, an induction stovetop is the way to go. But if you're interested in switching out your stovetop, don't wait — these IRA rebates might not be around much longer.

