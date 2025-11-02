Homeowner shares honest reaction after trying out next-gen kitchen appliance: 'My husband is a chef'

A Redditor was considering switching to an induction stove after moving into a new home without a gas hookup. They started with a small plug-in cooktop to test the waters and shared impressions about their first attempts.

"The oil went from 220 to 340 in about ten minutes, which was about as fast as the big gas commercial cooktop in my last house," they wrote on the r/inductioncooking community. "Not only that, but it kept a consistent temp for the two hours I spent deepfrying several batches of chicken and potatoes. With gas if have to baby the flame to keep a consistent temp. … So far, I'm optimistic about my impending switch to induction from gas."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Induction stoves are a great way to upgrade your cooking. Chefs have vouched for their ability to cook quickly and evenly, plus their energy efficiency helps homeowners save a few bucks on monthly utility bills. Skipping gas also prevents a lot of harmful fumes from filling up the home.

Best of all, electrification helps bring down home energy emissions. Burning gas, whether for cooking or for powering the grid, contributes to atmospheric pollution that exacerbates destructive weather patterns. That includes floods, droughts, and heat waves, which are making homes uninsurable, raising grocery prices, and making the world a harder place to live in for wildlife.

Opting for an induction stove can help reduce these costs while also providing a great cooking experience. Reddit commenters were keen to support the original poster in making the switch to induction.

"I have natural gas service and still love my induction stove way more than the gas one it replaced," said one community member.

"My husband is a chef who always cooked on gas, and we recently went induction at home," replied another. "We bought the top of the range Electrolux (in Australia) within our budget and after only a few days was so impressed that he said he'll never voluntarily go back to gas."

