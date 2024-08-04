The government is basically giving away these revolutionary stoves — here's how you can get yours

The best part? You can get in on this kitchen revolution without breaking the bank.

Move over, gas stoves. There's a new kitchen hero in town.

Induction cooktops are taking the culinary world by storm, and they're not just another flashy gadget. These innovative appliances are revolutionizing how we cook, offering a perfect blend of efficiency, safety, and eco-friendliness.

Thanks to new government incentives, you might be able to get one for free.

What are induction cooktops?

Induction cooktops are the rising stars of home kitchens, offering a sleek and efficient alternative to traditional gas stoves.

These innovative appliances use electromagnetic technology to heat your pots and pans directly, resulting in faster cooking times and precise temperature control.

Why are induction cooktops important?

Induction cooktops are revolutionizing the way we cook, and for good reason. They're not just a fancy gadget — they're a game-changer for your wallet and the planet.

These energy-efficient marvels can help you save on utility bills while reducing your home's carbon impact. Induction cooktops are about 5-10% more efficient than conventional electric stoves and a whopping three times more efficient than gas stoves, according to Energy Star.

All in all, induction cooking isn't just faster and more precise — it's also a cleaner and safer option for our homes and the environment.

How induction cooktops help with energy savings and health

Switching to an induction cooktop gives your kitchen an upgrade. These powerhouses cook food faster, which means less time running your appliance and lower energy bills. Plus, they're a breeze to clean — no more scrubbing burnt-on messes.

But the benefits don't stop there. Unlike gas stoves, induction cooktops don't release harmful methane or other pollutants into your home. This means cleaner indoor air and a reduced risk of respiratory issues like asthma. It's a win-win for your health and your wallet.

The best part? You can get in on this kitchen revolution without breaking the bank. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you could snag an induction cooktop for free or at a significant discount.

The government is offering rebates of up to $840 on qualifying electric stoves, which is enough to cover a portable unit or put a big dent in the cost of a full-sized model.

Ready to make the switch? Here's your action plan. First, use the IRA Savings Calculator to see how much you could save. Then, try a portable induction burner to test the waters. When you're ready, upgrade to a full induction cooktop and enjoy the benefits.

So, are you ready to join the induction revolution? Rewiring America offers free tools to help you navigate tax incentives, find contractors, and make upgrading your home more affordable than ever. Your wallet — and the planet — will thank you for making the switch.

