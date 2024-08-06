You can get this game-changing stove for free — courtesy of this little-known law

The IRA has provided thousands of dollars in tax credits and incentives to Americans who want to upgrade to technologies that are better for our planet.

It may be easier to update to your dream kitchen than you think. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, induction stoves are more accessible than ever. Even better, a little-known law may get you this cooking appliance for free.

How can the IRA help?

The IRA has provided thousands of dollars in tax credits and incentives to Americans who want to upgrade to technologies that are better for our planet, such as electric vehicles and solar panels.

This year, states have begun rolling out rebates for home improvements that may lower your energy bills, and induction stoves are among the eligible appliances.

According to the IRA savings calculator, federal guidelines have allocated up to $840 per household for qualifying electric stoves.

Why are induction stoves getting so popular?

For starters, they contribute to more peace of mind and easier cleanup. To begin generating heat, induction stoves need to interact with a magnetic pan. This makes them safer for children than gas stoves (which have open flames) or stoves with exposed hot coils. The flat surface also means pieces of food can't slip between hard-to-reach spaces.

Switching to electric appliances is also one of the easiest ways to help the planet and safeguard your family's health. Unlike gas-powered stoves, induction cooktops don't release toxic gases into your home. The fumes from gas stoves are linked to asthma, an increased risk of pneumonia and bronchitis, and cancer.

If those aren't reasons enough to get on board, consider that energy-efficient upgrades can save you a lot of time in the kitchen while benefiting your household's bottom line.

Consumer Reports found that some burners could boil water around 20% to 40% faster than other types of high-quality cooktops. Meanwhile, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, induction appliances are at least three times more efficient than gas stoves and as much as 10% more efficient than traditional electric ranges.

This can result in considerable savings on your utility bills, while also reducing harmful pollution generated from a U.S. grid that still primarily relies on dirty fuels.

How can I unlock these benefits?

Rewiring America's free tools can help you investigate the various money-saving programs available in your area and connect you with trusted contractors.

Renters who can't install a new stove may want to consider a portable induction burner, though it may be worth checking with their management company to see what's possible.

Renters who can't install a new stove may want to consider a portable induction burner, though it may be worth checking with their management company to see what's possible.