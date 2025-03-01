Considering a new stove? This next-gen model qualifies for $1,800 in government incentives

"If you want to take advantage of these incentives, now is the time."

If you need a new stove, an induction stove could be the right option. Unlike an electric range, an induction stove uses magnetism between the stove and the cookware to heat the food. Because of this, only the food and cookware heat up, not the stove itself.

This makes it safer for your family because it's cool to the touch, as well as easier to clean because any spilled food doesn't get baked on the stove.

Another benefit is that an induction stove saves time. It can boil water 50% faster than an electric range. You also have better temperature control, so you will no longer over- or undercook your food.

If you are switching from a gas stove, it won't be as hazardous to your health since it doesn't emit benzene or methane gas.

Keep in mind you'll need cast iron or stainless steel cookware to use an induction stove.

If you are unsure where to start looking for an induction model, check out Copper. It offers affordable and user-friendly options for upgrading to induction cooking. Copper ranges come in three colors — stainless steel, sea salt white, and azurite blue — so you're sure to find something to match your kitchen decor. These stoves simply plug into your kitchen's outlet, so there is no need to hire an electrician.

While upgrading to an induction stove is a major financial investment, the Inflation Reduction Act provides tax rebates to help cover the cost.

The stainless steel model is $5,499, but with a $1,800 rebate, you'll only pay $3,699.

If it feels daunting to navigate the tax credits, Rewiring America has an Incentive Calculator to determine how much you can get. It takes less than a minute to answer seven questions, including your zip code and whether you rent or own your home.

Unfortunately, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, President Donald Trump wants to eliminate these tax rebates, but Congress will have to vote on it to rescind them.

If you want to take advantage of these incentives, now is the time.

