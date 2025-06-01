Proud homeowner shows off remodeled kitchen after putting newly installed appliances to the test: 'It's amazing'

"There's no way I'm going back."

Refurbishing your kitchen is an arduous process that takes significant time and money. Considering this, it is vital that homeowners install the right appliances that can save them money.

One homeowner proved this is possible with their new kitchen. The homeowner posted to the subreddit r/castiron to discuss how seamlessly their cast iron pan works with their new induction oven.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just remodeled/moved," they wrote in the post. "First time using cast iron with this stove, it's amazing".

With switching to an induction stove, the homeowner got more than just a brilliant way to use their cast iron. They are drastically reducing their gas bill, as well as the amount of unhealthy air circulating in their home. Induction ovens are said to be about three times more energy-efficient than gas stoves, meaning a substantial cut to the homeowner's gas bill comes with the switch. At the same time, asthma-causing gases from gas stoves will no longer fill your home. The homeowner could even take advantage of the $840 discount thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

For those who can't spring for a major kitchen renovation, but are still interested in the money-saving and safety that comes from induction cooking, there are still options. Like a single induction burner stove. Lauren, spotlighted by The Cool Down, tried this option and found that it "is a great way to try out induction for a low cost and get used to the technology while improving indoor air quality."

The Inflation Reduction Act may not be around forever, as the Trump administration has been looking to roll back these incentives. If homeowners are looking to make the switch, be sure to do so sooner rather than later.

The result of the switch goes beyond just the individual. Induction ovens drastically reduce one's environmental impact by relying on renewable energy, mitigating the planet-harming pollution that comes from traditional gas utilities.

To make even more of a dent in your bills, some homeowners have gone even further by installing solar. This switch can pay for itself by potentially bringing your cost of energy down to $0. Resources like EnergySage can let you know the best vetted local services to install solar for your home.

The OP is astounded by the results of their new kitchen.

"Coming from a natural gas [oven], there's no way I'm going back," they wrote. "Highly recommend."

