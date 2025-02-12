Renewable energy giant's expansion plans expected to benefit millions of households: 'This is a significant milestone'

Exus Renewables has expanded into Poland with the goal of developing several large-scale wind farms.

"This is a significant milestone and a key part of our … independent power producer strategy," Aygen Yayikoglu, managing partner at Exus Renewables, told Renewable Energy Magazine.

The company acquired two wind farms in December 2024, which generate 53 megawatts combined. If you add this to the 1,056-megawatt wind farm Exus acquired in July 2024, that bumps the company's total in Poland up to a whopping 1,109 megawatts. That's equivalent to about 1.1 gigawatts.

To put this in perspective, that peak output would be more than a typical nuclear reactor's average output of one gigawatt, per the U.S. Department of Energy (though it should also be noted that wind generation is more intermittent).

The wind farm developments will also benefit the planet. According to an informational presentation compiled by the U.S. Department of the Interior, one gigawatt is also equivalent to the output of three coal plants, which pollute our planet and can make people sick. Fewer coal plants mean less pollution.

Also, per the presentation, one gigawatt of wind power can supply between 225,000 and 300,000 average U.S. homes with power annually (although Polish households likely have different electricity needs).

Exus isn't the only company dedicated to providing clean energy. In the UK, the newly built Viking Wind Farm connects 500,000 houses with renewable energy. And SunHydrogen, an American tech startup, just developed a renewable energy prototype powered by water and sunlight. Clearly, wind, solar, and other clean energy sources are on the rise, and for good reason.

According to Science News Explores, renewable energy (like wind energy, for example) isn't just better for the planet. It's also a lot cheaper than dirty fuels. It costs more to build new dirty fuel plants, while the cost of solar continues to drop.

As Yayikoglu said in Renewable Energy Magazine, "These wind farms and associated hybrid solar projects will enable us to continue delivering additional clean and sustainable energy to millions of households across Europe."

