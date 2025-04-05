This high-tech induction stove can run during power outages — and it qualifies for massive government incentives

They're also an incredibly quick, powerful, and effective way to cook.

Whatever your preference, one thing that gas stoves always had as an advantage over electric ones was their ability to continue operating in a power outage. Gas pollution and dirty fuel aside, that type of self-reliance is an enticing quality for any appliance.

Fortunately for environmentally conscious home chefs, there's now an eco-conscious stove option that won't go down when the power does.

California-based home energy startup Copper offers electric-powered appliances with battery storage. Its Charlie induction oven is not only environmentally friendly and power outage-protected, but it's also just a gorgeous piece of sustainable technology.

Induction ovens aren't just fantastic because they reduce your environmental impact. They're also an incredibly quick, powerful, and effective way to cook. Induction heats up so rapidly that it can boil water three times faster than a gas range. That means less time spent and energy used to prepare your meal.

Speaking of using less energy, induction stoves are about three times more energy-efficient than gas stoves and even 10% better than conventional electric cooktops, the Department of Energy found. Not only that, but induction doesn't produce any asthma-causing indoor pollutants like gas stoves do.

While a Copper Charlie stove may be a beautiful, sustainable home upgrade, some homeowners may balk at the considerable upfront cost. It's true that, in time, the energy savings would easily make a Charlie a wise investment, but that doesn't mean much if you can't cover the initial price tag.

Fortunately, there is a way to potentially bring that price tag down considerably.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a piece of federal legislation designed to incentivize Americans to choose sustainable upgrades for their homes. The government is offering rebates, tax credits, and more to try and make these upgrades more feasible for the average homeowner. Induction stoves with battery backups can potentially qualify for multiple incentives totalling in the thousands of dollars — anywhere from $800 to $8,000 on average, per the DOE.

However, since the Trump administration has consistently mentioned repealing the IRA, homeowners are urged to act quickly to take advantage of maximum incentives. Fortunately, though, this would require an act of Congress to finalize, leaving the IRA's future in doubt — but not immediately threatened — for now.

