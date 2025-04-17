Pro chef shows off next-gen solution to common stove issue: 'Woah. Look at the … difference'

"I may have to try this out."

This should silence many of the induction cooking skeptics. YouTube chef Dzung Lewis of Hey It's Honeysuckle (@heyitshoneysuckle) posted a video revealing how induction stoves can elevate your omelet game.

Lewis begins the video by assessing a portable gas burner's performance at cooking the "very finicky" dish.

"I have a lot of trouble when cooking on low heat," Lewis acknowledges. Up against the gas burner is the Breville Control Freak portable induction burner. It lives up to its name with precise temperature control from very low to scorching hot heat.

Up first, the gas stove omelet goes awry as the egg crumbles when the chef tries to fold it carefully. Lewis attributes it to too much heat and says, "The omelet was not as soft and delicate as it could be."

The experience with the Control Freak was like night and day. The advanced tech includes a sensor that precisely measures temperature. Lewis shows how the burner helps cook the omelet low and slow.

The Control Freak's precision pays off when the timer hits zero. Lewis gasps upon seeing the finished product.

"Whoa. Look at the color difference," Lewis gushes while showing off the delicate omelet. "The inside is also perfectly undercooked, so I'm not left with an uneven layer."

For home chefs considering leveling up to induction cooking, this was another example of what you can attain through greater precision. The speed of induction stoves is another asset, which Lewis briefly noted.

Induction cooktops are also much more efficient than gas stoves, as they use a much higher percentage of their energy to actually cook your food. That saves you money and time.

The wasted heat from gas isn't harmless, as it pollutes your home air and is linked to causing asthma in children.

Users did scoff at the price tag of the Control Freak.

"For $1300?!? I will stick to my portable stove & slightly over/under cooked food," one wrote.

It's worth noting that the Inflation Reduction Act can chop induction prices down by $840, or even 30% back up to $2,000 if they contain a battery to allow for drawing power at off-peak times, though this does not apply for portable burners. If you're looking for that more budget-friendly option, check out options that start at just $50. They can also still improve your cooking and your home's air quality.

On the other hand, President Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the IRA. While he would need congressional approval to rescind rebates, the time might be now to access those savings.

YouTubers were impressed with the tech.

"I LOOOOOVE making omelets. I may have to try this out," one shared.

