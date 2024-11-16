The government wants to pay you to upgrade to an unbelievable high-tech stovetop: 'Once you use it, you won't go back'

Induction stovetops have an ever-growing fanbase, and that number is likely to grow once people learn they can cash in some major deals from the government.

With the Inflation Reduction Act, dozens of rebates and tax incentives are being offered that pay you to make eco-friendly upgrades to your home, like electric stovetops. These help cut the cost or even offset it entirely, depending on what you purchased and your state's policy.

The incentives may not last much longer though, as President-elect Donald Trump has stated he "will rescind all unspent funds" from the IRA. Upgrading sooner rather than later may be a good idea if you want to take advantage of the offers.

According to Rewiring America's IRA Savings Calculator, households can earn a rebate of up to $840 for electric stoves that meet federal guidelines, which can cover anywhere from a single-burner countertop unit to a larger four-burner unit.

Induction stovetops have a ton to offer financially in the long term as well. They're three times more efficient than gas, and can heat water to a boil 20-40% faster, cutting cooking time and leading to lower energy bills.

They're also a physically cleaner option for your home, eliminating methane and other gas leaks in the home from traditional stoves, which contributes to asthma risks and heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere.

Induction stovetops are sweeping social media, with people singing their praises on a variety of platforms.

On TikTok, Kucina Italian Restaurant (@kucinaitaliansg) shared a video showcasing all the induction stovetop benefits, like keeping your pots and pans cleaner.

As the chef explained, induction concentrates the heat on the bottom. This means they don't shoot flames up the side and blacken cookware with carbon, which requires scrubbing and harsh chemicals to clean. "You're getting heat, not flames, that's the difference," he added.

He also shared the amazing speed and efficiency of an electric cooktop, especially when it comes to boiling water for pasta.

"Induction hob is soooo good, once you use it, you won't go back," one person wrote in the comments of the video.

On Reddit, a person in the r/appliances subreddit was looking to install a new electric range as a first-time home buyer, and people came out in force to offer opinions.

"I have the wolf induction cooktop and it is unbelievable" one person shared, with many more adding they "could not be more pleased" with induction.

If you need guidance on what would work best in your home, brands like Duxtop offer portable induction burners that fit on a countertop — a great option for renters.

And if you're looking for a bigger change, Rewiring America can help you navigate costs and the all important rebates and tax incentives for induction and other green options for your home.

