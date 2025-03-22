This cutting-edge stove can make your kitchen safer — and you can get $2,000 in government incentives to upgrade

The future of clean cooking technology is here, and taking advantage of current incentives makes financial sense, too.

The world's first energy-storage-equipped induction electric range has arrived, bringing a healthier cooking experience to homes across America. Copper's innovative "Charlie" range combines cutting-edge technology with stunning design to help families cook better while breathing easier.

Induction stoves from brands like Copper represent an easy and affordable solution to avoiding the dangers of gas stoves. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), homeowners can get up to 30% off the cost of an induction range, making the switch more accessible than ever. Induction stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective than conventional stoves, creating a win-win for both households and the environment.

Unlike gas stoves that release planet-warming methane gas, induction technology heats only the cookware directly. A 2022 Stanford University study found that 76% of gas stoves leak methane from their fittings and pipes — even when not in use. Children living in homes with gas stoves face a 42% increased risk of experiencing asthma symptoms.

"I have so much peace of mind, and so much more joy being together as a family in the kitchen," Alyssa C., a Copper customer, posted in a review on the site.

Copper's Charlie range features a built-in battery that provides powerful cooking capabilities while allowing the range to work during power outages. The induction cooktop boils water lightning fast but can also maintain precise low temperatures for delicate cooking tasks.

Safety features make it especially family-friendly as well. "Induction heats the pan directly. So the cooktop remains cool and safe, even for the littlest hands," explains Copper's product information.

"This range is nice to cook on, well built, and great looking," noted a New York Times review of the Charlie range, highlighting its aesthetic appeal.

The future of clean cooking technology is here, and taking advantage of current incentives makes financial sense, too. The IRA subsidies might not be available forever, so acting sooner rather than later could save thousands of dollars. Similar climate policies like the electric vehicle tax credit have proved popular with homeowners looking to save money while reducing their environmental impact.

Learn more about how to take advantage of the tax breaks and credits from the IRA with TCD's guide for homeowners looking for clean energy solutions.

