New study finds household appliance tied to nearly 20,000 premature deaths: 'We should focus on solutions'

Policymakers are beginning to act on this invisible threat.

Gas stoves have long been a staple of American kitchens. But new research is turning up the heat on the invisible dangers lurking behind that iconic blue flame.

What's happening?

Researchers at Stanford University have revealed that gas stoves contribute to about 19,000 adult deaths each year in the U.S., according to Inside Climate News.

The peer-reviewed study, published in Science Advances, also found that gas stoves increase long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide pollution to 75% of the World Health Organization's exposure guideline.

Why are gas stoves concerning?

While the study's authors caution against being alarmist, the health risks from gas stoves come from long-term, daily exposure to harmful indoor air pollution. Year after year, this exposure builds up and increases the risk of respiratory diseases.

These risks disproportionately affect communities of color. Native American households experience 60% more exposure to nitrogen dioxide than average, while black and Latino households have 20% more exposure.

As one study author noted, "Poor people breathe dirtier air outdoors. And if they own a gas stove, they breathe it indoors, too."

Children are especially vulnerable. Inhaling nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and benzene from gas stoves, even at low levels, can exacerbate asthma and increase the risk of developing leukemia, particularly in kids.

"We should focus on solutions to reduce indoor air pollution to try to protect children, pregnant women, the elderly, adults, and public health in general," Kari C. Nadeau, a doctor specializing in pediatric asthma and immunology who co-authored the study, told Inside Climate News.

What's being done about gas stoves?

Policymakers are beginning to act on this invisible threat. California legislators are considering a law that would require warning labels be printed on gas stoves. New York has also banned gas hookups in many new buildings.

However, more needs to be done to protect public health, especially for renters and those who can't afford to replace their appliances. As doctors and advocates have pointed out, we've acted before to make cars and buildings safer. Indoor air pollution from gas stoves should be no different.

Luckily, there are simple solutions to make your home's air safer to breathe while saving money.

Duxtop and other brands offer affordable portable induction burners that avoid the indoor pollution risks of gas entirely. Simply plug one in, and you're on your way to cleaner air.

When using a gas stove, always run a vent hood and open windows to help the harmful gases escape. Consider replacing your gas stove with an electric or induction model when it's time for an upgrade. Induction ranges are more energy-efficient, more cost-effective, and can even boil water faster than gas ranges can.

With awareness and accessible solutions like portable induction burners, we can all breathe easier in our homes while reducing atmospheric pollution.

