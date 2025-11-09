Van lifer shares video while using next-gen cooking device: 'Amazing'

TikToker kendallroams (@lorenz.kendall), devoted to showing his followers the ins and outs of van life and solo travel, posted a video showing how he cooked dinner on his induction cooktop inside his van.

"That looks delicious," one TikToker said of his salmon, asparagus, and rice meal.

With the side door open to a forested area, Lorenz cooks the salmon and asparagus on the induction cooktop next to a small sink he operates with a foot pump. He also uses a compact rice cooker on his fold-up counter space on the opposite side of the cooktop.

Induction cooking is safe, great for van life, and has benefits in any size home. Using electric kitchen appliances as opposed to gas has both monetary savings and health benefits.

Induction stoves are energy-efficient. By using magnetism to heat your cookware directly, they can boil water up to 50% faster than traditional cooktops, saving time and energy. If you use your stovetop regularly, you can shave money off your energy bill. Some electric kitchen appliances may even qualify for federal tax incentives.

They are also safer than a gas stove, since the surface does not get hot and uses magnetism to heat only the pan. Spills don't burn into the surface of the cooktop, making them easier to wipe down and keep clean.

Induction cooktops also provide precise temperature control, allowing for quick adjustments.

Perhaps the most important advantage of induction cooking is the improvement in indoor air quality. Gas stoves emit harmful gases like methane or benzene, which can lower the air quality in your home and cause health issues, as well as contribute to planet-warming gases in the atmosphere.

Whether you are a novice cook or an experienced chef, induction cooktops can make cooking fun, easy, and environmentally friendly. From four-or-more-burner ranges to simple single-burner cooktops like Lorenz used, to small, portable induction burners that work well for camping or apartment use, there's something for every household.

Compatible pots and pans are required, so it's best to check yours before embarking on your own induction adventure.

Commenters on the TikTok video seemed all in on the simplicity of van life and the tiny, efficient kitchen.

"Loving your view while you're cooking," one commenter shared.

One TikToker simply said: "Amazing."

