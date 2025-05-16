Homeowner searches for honest advice after questioning the price tag of next-gen stove: 'Not sure if I should make the leap'

"It's a great way to test the waters and get the benefits before going all in."

While an induction stove can be an upfront investment, it has many benefits that make your life easier.

One homeowner reached out to the community on the r/inductioncooking subreddit asking, "Is induction worth the expense?"

The OP added, "I am not sure if I should make the leap to induction."

The scoop

An induction stove works differently from a traditional one because it uses magnetism to heat up the pan and the food.

That initial price tag may scare you, but the Inflation Reduction Act can help you decrease that number. For instance, you can get up to $840 off the installation.

Additionally, if navigating those tax credits is challenging, Rewiring America can help. The nonprofit has a handy tool that can tell you just how much you can receive in tax credits.

Unfortunately, the future of these tax credits is uncertain because the Trump administration aims to eliminate them. However, it will take a vote from Congress to get rid of them. If you plan on taking advantage of these, it's best to act fast to receive the savings.

If you're renting or just not ready to take the plunge, you can also buy a plug-in induction cooktop, which is inexpensive. It will cost you roughly $50. It's a great way to test the waters and get the benefits before going all in.

How it's helping

Induction stoves provide many benefits, including saving you time, since they boil water 50% faster than a traditional stove. It's also cool to the touch, since it only heats up the pan and the food. This makes it safer for your family, since you don't have to worry about anyone getting burned after cooking. It also makes clean-up easier because the food doesn't get baked on.

Additionally, you have more control over the temperature, so no more over- or undercooking. This also helps to cook the food more evenly.

While the Redditor is considering a switch from an electric range, if you're switching from a gas stove, you get the added benefit of it not producing toxic gases, such as benzene or methane.

What everyone's saying

The induction cooking community shared their own experiences with the Redditor.

One user said, "Induction is a huge upgrade for not much more than replacing an existing electric range with a new one."

Another commented, "[Induction] is very easy to control- fried eggs can come out almost poached- I never had that kind of control with any other kind of stove."

