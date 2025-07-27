Expert quickly debunks common appliance myth after test run: 'Let's go to boost mode'

Many people wonder if switching from a gas stove to a modern induction cooktop is a smart move.

While myths about induction being slower than gas make customers hesitant, one homeowner debunked this common misconception and others surrounding gas and induction cooking.

YouTube channel EV Brief (@EVBrief) featured a Bosch Series 8 induction cooktop in a "test kitchen" video.

After swapping the family gas stove for an induction unit, the original poster wanted to see exactly how long it would take to boil two liters of water for pasta night.

"A lot of people say that induction is slow, the temperature is not as good as gas," the host said.

He put the common misconception to rest when he activated the new cooktop. He soon stepped things up a notch, saying: "Let's go to boost mode for maximum heat."

The results were impressive: "[In] just three minutes, we've got a roiling boil," he said. "Highly recommend this."

Besides just speed, the host explained their personal reasons for ditching "natural gas." The term used for that energy sounds comforting, but it is misleading. Natural gas is still a fossil fuel, and it produces planet-warming pollution when burned and requires environmental destruction to source.

He also mentioned that gas stoves rely on combustion, a process that releases particulate matter and chemicals like benzene, which is a known carcinogen.

One study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health linked indoor gas cooking to increased childhood asthma rates. The harmful substances released from gas stoves can also build up inside homes without proper ventilation.

Switching to induction is an easy, affordable, and healthier solution. Induction stoves cut down on household pollution, leading to a cleaner, cooler future. They also cook faster and are more cost-effective than gas stoves. You can even save $840 when buying an induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Some of the Act's tax credits are set to end by late 2025 due to new legislative changes. But the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program, which offers $840 off induction range purchases, will remain.

Taking advantage of this incentive, as well as others still on offer, could save you thousands of dollars.

Renters and homeowners considering a kitchen renovation can test the waters, too. Portable, plug-in induction burners are excellent options, starting as low as $50.

The video's clear, straightforward demonstration received positive comments.

"Well done guys! Induction cooking is the best way to go. We have an AEG which looks like something from Predator," one viewer commented.

EV Brief responded: "With the triangles? I love that look!"

