Physician urges gas appliance ban after 'alarming data' shows health risks to children: 'I've witnessed the devastating impact'

A Chicago physician is advocating for the elimination of gas stoves in new buildings, sharing a heartbreaking story of a 7-year-old girl who kept ending up in the emergency room due to asthma triggered by one in her home.

Dr. Juanita Mora pointed out the health and societal costs of gas stoves in her opinion piece for the Chicago Tribune. Citing a 2024 study, she noted that pollution from these appliances is responsible for 19,000 annual deaths, 200,000 cases of pediatric asthma, and $1 billion in societal costs in the U.S. Additionally, researchers have found that the health impacts are more pronounced for people living in smaller homes.

Mora added that 80% of households in Cook County, where Chicago is located, have appliances that rely on dirty energy. These devices release toxic pollutants and carcinogens that have been linked to heart disease, respiratory illness, blood cancer, and cognitive and behavioral issues.

"As a Chicago-based allergist, I've witnessed the devastating impact gas appliances and heating equipment can have on a person's quality of life, especially the most vulnerable," she stated. "For more than a decade, I've treated children with exacerbated cases of asthma and adults who have trouble breathing because of the air around them."

More than 140 cities and local governments have called for policies to ban gas hookups in new buildings in the last several years, according to The New York Times. For instance, Los Angeles outlawed gas power in all new buildings, and New York became the first U.S. state to outlaw natural gas stoves and furnaces in the majority of new buildings.

Reducing the use of dirty fuel sources inside our homes will not only improve indoor air quality but also decrease planet-heating pollution.

Induction stoves, which are powered by electricity, offer an easy and affordable solution to help you avoid the dangers associated with gas stoves. Now is a great time to invest in one, as you can benefit from an $840 rebate thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Induction stoves not only make the air inside your home safer but also cook your food more quickly. Plus, they're more cost-effective than gas stoves. For renters or people who cannot afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners, which cost around $50, are an excellent alternative.

"As advocates realize the harms caused by burning gas, a growing nationwide movement seeks to protect public health, air quality and our climate," Mora said. "Chicago has the chance to join that movement by passing the Clean and Affordable Buildings Ordinance (CABO), which would require newly constructed buildings to be built all-electric and pollution-free, cleaning up our indoor air."

