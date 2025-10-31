Budget-conscious homeowner questions whether a major kitchen renovation would increase energy bills: 'I'm trying to understand'

A homeowner considering a major kitchen upgrade was unsure how it would affect their monthly bills. So they turned to Reddit for advice.

In particular, the homeowner wanted to install a new induction cooktop. But before making the leap, they asked members of the r/inductioncooking subreddit for their thoughts.

"We're looking into switching from (an) electric glasstop stove/oven to induction," they wrote. "I'm trying to understand if I should expect my electric bill to be more/less/same."

As several commenters pointed out, an induction cooktop is more energy-efficient than standard electric stoves, so it can result in lower monthly electric bills. But that's just one reason why so many people have upgraded to induction cooking.

Instead of relying on surface heat or a gas flame to heat up pots and pans, induction cooktops transfer an electromagnetic current to cookware. This heats up the cookware quickly and efficiently, meaning water boils faster and temperatures stay more consistent.

Plus, because the cooktop itself doesn't heat up, it's safer to use and easier to clean than other stoves. Unlike gas, it doesn't release any toxic fumes that worsen your home's air quality and can increase the likelihood of getting asthma.

This particular homeowner may be trying to take advantage of federal incentives, which can knock the cost of a new induction stove down by up to $840. And although officials insist those incentives won't disappear anytime soon, other credits and rebates for eco-friendly upgrades have recently been eliminated, so acting quickly on an induction stove could result in serious savings.

Even if someone doesn't want a whole new stove, or is currently renting, plug-in induction burners offer many of the same benefits while fitting easily on a countertop and within most budgets (they start at just $50 or so).

"It is amazing how much cheaper our induction range is — despite being a lot more powerful!" one commenter wrote. "We love it."

"The reduction in emissions from the cooktop is incredible, everything is so much cleaner," another commenter added. "Even the range hood needs cleaning less often."

