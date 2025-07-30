Considering a kitchen remodel? Claim up to $840 in incentives for a new stove before they disappear

If you've been debating a kitchen upgrade, there's good news. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can save up to $840 on a new induction stove — but these incentives may not be around forever.

The Department of Energy outlines how Americans can claim thousands of dollars in federal rebates and tax credits for home upgrades, including replacing gas stoves with cleaner, electric induction models.

These benefits are part of the IRA's mission to cut household energy costs and lower pollution. But with the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, many of the IRA's tax incentives are set to expire by the end of 2025, making now an ideal time to act.

The IRA includes a rebate of up to $840 for eligible households that install an electric or induction stove, cooktop, range, or oven. Additional savings are available for necessary electrical upgrades. These rebates are available through state-administered programs and don't require itemization on your taxes.

The new federal budget, nicknamed the Big Beautiful Bill, has already rolled back several climate-friendly IRA provisions. Although many appliance rebates, including those for induction stoves, remain intact, experts warn that the window to claim these benefits may shrink.

Acting early could save households thousands of dollars before the full impact of the legislation sets in.

Induction stoves are safer, faster, and more energy-efficient than their gas-powered counterparts. Because they use electromagnets to heat cookware directly, they cook food more quickly and don't waste energy heating the air around the pan. For many households, switching to induction can cut cooking times in half while using less electricity overall.

They're also a way to avoid the growing health concerns linked to gas stoves, including indoor air pollution and childhood asthma risk. For households without the budget or flexibility for a full kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners start at just $50 and offer a convenient, low-cost alternative.

With up to $840 in federal rebates, consumers can offset much of the cost of a new stove, especially if they combine that rebate with local utility offers or state-level incentives. Since induction stoves have become more affordable in recent years, this discount could cover a significant chunk of your total cost.

