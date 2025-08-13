The Big, Beautiful Bill slashed home energy incentives — but you can still get thousands in federal dollars for these new appliances

Millions of Americans have already made the switch to lower costs and better indoor air quality.

A new federal bill — the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — will cut off access to some of the most popular clean energy tax credits, including many from the Inflation Reduction Act, by the end of 2025, The New York Times reported. However, there's still time to take advantage of thousands of dollars in federal incentives on efficient, electric appliances.

The IRA set aside $4.5 billion for home energy rebates, providing up to $14,000 per household for eligible Energy Star-certified upgrades such as heat pumps, electric stoves, new wiring, and insulation. Millions of Americans have already made the switch to lower their bills and better their indoor air quality.

One standout benefit? Up to $840 off an induction stove — a faster, more cost-effective alternative to gas cooking.

The Environmental Law Institute shared that induction ranges heat efficiently without releasing methane gas or indoor air pollutants like gas stoves do. For renters or anyone without the budget for a kitchen overhaul, plug-in induction burners start at around $50 and offer an easy entry point for safer, cleaner cooking.

As for the rebates, they are structured by income. Moderate-income households can receive up to 50% off approved upgrades, while lower-income households may qualify for full cost coverage. These incentives are available through 2031 or until funding runs out. However, separate energy-efficiency tax credits are set to end in 2025, so acting early could save households thousands of dollars.

There are a lot of ways to electrify your home and save serious cash. Installing solar panels is the smartest home energy hack, as it can bring utility bills down to or near $0. EnergySage offers a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, helping homeowners save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump is another way to cut back on household energy use by up to 30%. Switching to a heat pump water heater could save you nearly $400 a year on energy costs. Mitsubishi makes reliable, affordable models designed to fit most homes.

Incentive programs are making it easier for families to electrify without going into debt — and a basic induction cooktop can be a step in the right direction. With incentives set to shrink, locking in benefits sooner could offer real savings.

