Gardener demonstrates simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce item: 'Brilliant'

Growing your own food is already one of the best ways to save money and eat more flavorful fruits and vegetables. But as demonstrated by one gardening expert, a simple hack can help you get even more value out of your budget.

The scoop

Nutritionist and TikToker Rosa's Kitchen Garden (@rosaskitchengarden) highlighted a quick trick that any gardener can do to receive a seemingly endless supply of basil. "This is how I give myself a basil supply for a whole year! Stop letting supermarket basil die in a week," the TikToker wrote.

The TikToker notes that after purchasing a basil plant from the grocery store, it typically doesn't last too long at home. That's because there are usually an enormous number of seedlings stuffed inside the little pot that the basil is sold in.

As a perfect workaround to this predicament, you can stretch the basil plant by separating it into multiple plants. Just gently tear away the main basil plant and replant it into any pot or container of your choosing. "Don't panic if you snap a few roots. Basil is a lot stronger than it looks," added the TikToker.

How it's helping

Instead of keeping a single basil plant that may go bad within a short timeframe, the clever gardening hack has the potential to not only extend the shelf life of your basil but also greatly expand your yield.

This can help you save money and reduce food waste. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food waste is estimated to make up between 30% and 40% of the entire food supply. In 2010, around 133 billion pounds of food, worth $161 billion, ended up in the trash without being eaten.

Growing your own food and nurturing purchased plants can be the perfect chance to cut down on the growing amount of food waste that ends up in our landfills. It can also be a great way to boost your mental health by offering you a sense of pride and accomplishment, all while providing some stress relief.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, a couple of users appeared to benefit from the simple gardening hack.

"Brilliant video. Thank you," wrote one commenter.

"So glad I bought the basil," noted another user.

