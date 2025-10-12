Experts issue warning about misleading meat products at US grocery stores: 'Consumers who buy them probably don't realize'

Shark meat sold at grocery stores is full of hidden dangers — for both humans and the environment.

The meat is often ambiguously labeled, obscuring the fact that it comes from critically endangered species.

What's more, some of these species contain high levels of mercury, which can be harmful to human health.

What's happening?

A team of researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill purchased 29 shark product samples in the United States that were being sold for as little as $2.99 per pound.

They then used DNA barcoding to identify the sharks' species. Three of the 11 species they identified were critically endangered, and two of those species are known for containing high levels of mercury.

Why is accurate food labeling important?

Hammerhead shark meat frequently contains high levels of mercury. Exposure to this powerful neurotoxin can lead to loss of peripheral vision, "pins and needles" sensations, and muscle weakness, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

When consumers encounter meat that is ambiguously labeled as "shark," they are at risk of eating dangerous species.

"Hammerheads are one of the premium species in the fin trade, yet the high-end consumers who buy them probably don't realize that by purchasing the most expensive fins they actually are putting themselves and their guests at the greatest health risk," shark conservation specialist Demian Chapman said in 2022, per Florida International University.

He also noted that the consumption of hammerhead sharks increases the species' risk of extinction: "It's a lose-lose scenario for people and wildlife."

Vague meat labeling is just one of many ways that food packaging can deceive consumers. For example, the word "natural" can be used on food packaging even if the product has been grown with pesticides or genetically modified. Consumers might even be pushed to throw out good food thanks to confusing "use by" and "best by" dates.

What's being done about shark meat labeling?

The U.S. has implemented some regulations to prevent endangered sharks from winding up at the grocery store.

As of 2024, U.S. fishers who catch hammerhead sharks are required to release them. There are 20 species of sharks that are illegal for commercial fishermen to catch.

However, barring stricter regulations on shark meat labeling, awareness of the issue is the best way to avoid potentially dangerous meat.

Even if you're not keen on switching to a fully plant-based diet, simply cutting down on meat consumption can lead to huge benefits for the environment and for your health.

