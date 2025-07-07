Home chef shares simple hack for seemingly infinite supply of basil: 'I love this'

Want fresh, fragrant basil on hand anytime? TikTok creator Optimistic Kitchen (@optimistickitchen) recently shared a basil-growing hack — a simple, low-effort propagation trick that you can do in the kitchen.

The scoop

In the video, Optimistic Kitchen snips 6-inch basil stems from an existing plant, strips off the lower leaves for a recipe, and places the stems in water. After a week or so, roots begin to grow, turning each stem into a whole new basil plant.

While Optimistic Kitchen uses a beautiful wall-mounted propagation station, there's really no need for special tools or setups to grow basil. The TikToker says all you'll need is a sunny spot and a glass of water. "I just love mine because it's art that always changes and makes the room smell like basil," they explain.

How it's helping

This hack keeps your kitchen stocked with fresh basil, so you won't have to keep buying herb bundles or starter plants.

Growing basil at home means you can regularly enjoy its health benefits. It's rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, with anti-inflammatory, immune-supporting, stress-reducing properties. Research even links it to improvements in metabolic and cognitive health.

Moreover, when you grow your own food, your seed money can reap hundreds of dollars' worth of produce. You can also minimize waste and pollution by reducing reliance on mass-produced, packaged, and globally shipped food.

Planting basil is also an excellent way to control pests without using chemicals. Its odor is unpleasant to various garden pests. If you live in a place where mosquitoes thrive, having basil around can keep those pesky biters away. Seeds Now has some tips on how to use basil as a mosquito repellent.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users are loving the hack. "I love this! Art with function!" one commenter said about the chic propagation station. Others shared how they're trying their own setups using Mason jars or growing herbs hydroponically on windowsills.

Basil is a great starter for new home gardeners. Share and enjoy more benefits by inviting your neighbors to join your gardening adventure. Community gardening can encourage everyone to exercise more, eat healthier, and live a better lifestyle. It also strengthens connections to other people and the Earth.

Start with basil, then grow other herbs. Nurture a greener, more connected lifestyle.

