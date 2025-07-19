Expert gardener reveals little-known trick to maximize tomato harvest: 'It can improve yields and enhance the flavor'

Companion planting is the practice of planting plants alongside others that benefit their growth.

Different root systems beside each other in a garden space can keep the soil from compacting and can pull extra nutrients and water close to high-sitting plants, and certain plants' properties deter pests from infesting, according to West Virginia University.

Some examples of this are planting cantaloupe near corn and sunflowers, and spinach near strawberries.

TikTok user Chloe (@bloomsandgreensbychloe) practices companion planting in her garden to protect and enhance her crops without introducing harmful chemicals.

The scoop

The gardener and self-sustainable eater shared her process for yielding healthy tomatoes in a TikTok video.

Chloe says she consistently interplants basil and marigolds alongside her tomatoes.

"When basil is planted next to tomatoes," she explained, "it can improve yields and enhance the flavor of your tomatoes."

Basil also deters insects like thrips, flea beetles, and greenflies, according to the TikToker. The Food Gardening Network says that the strong smell basil gives off also repels hornworms, milkweed bugs, mosquitoes, and some fungal diseases while attracting pollinators.

Without these critters damaging the crop, tomato plants growing near basil plants will yield more fruit.

Similarly, marigolds' strong scent also deters tomato pests, according to Homes and Gardens.

"They also work underground, as well, deterring harmful nematodes that are in the ground," the TikToker said.

How it's helping

Growing basil plants and marigolds near tomato bushes creates a dynamic ecosystem that both controls pests and promotes pollination.

Plants living alongside each other affect each other, according to Montana State University.

When ecosystem inhabitants interact with each other and with outside, nonliving factors in a balanced and mutually beneficial way, biodiversity thrives, and in response, so do individual plants and animals.

So, companion planting is a natural way to promote biodiversity and keep healthy, non-infested plants without introducing harmful pest-control chemicals to the ecosystem.

According to research published in the journal Interdisciplinary Toxicology, shared by the National Library of Medicine, pesticides can contaminate soil, surface water, and groundwater. They can also be toxic to birds, beneficial insects, and fish.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency said that, while humans are not typically exposed to large densities of pesticides and herbicides, those who are can be medically affected in their nervous systems, eyes, skin, or hormones.

What everyone's saying

Companion planting is a tried-and-true replacement for chemical pest repellents, and commenters on Chloe's post were grateful for the tip.

"I appreciate your videos," one commenter said. "Thank you for speaking on natural farming."

Another commented, "I love your videos keep it up."

"I love this," a third said. "Building a screened-in porch right now and planting everything that keeps bugs away inside."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.