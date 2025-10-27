Gardener reveals simple hack to grow seemingly never-ending supply of popular produce item: 'That's a great idea'

With grocery prices seemingly always on the rise, growing your own food can make your weekly shopping budget go further.

One TikToker has just the hack to provide a ready supply of a kitchen staple.

The scoop

On TikTok, Honeybee Cabin and Blooms (@honeybeecabinandblooms) shared a one-minute video showing how easy it is to grow a near-endless supply of scallions.

It starts by simply cutting off the end of a scallion about 1 inch from the roots. Then, find a sunny spot to plant them, either in a well-draining pot or directly in the ground. Make sure to cover only the roots, not the tops, before watering them and leaving them to grow.

She then shows what they will look like when they start growing and suggests cutting only the green tips off instead of the whole scallions so that they can continue to grow.

How it's helping

Finding ways to constantly regrow popular crops in your garden without using expensive fertilizers is a great way to practice sustainable gardening.

Growing your own food, such as scallions, is an easy way to save both money and time.

It's not just scallions that can be regrown fairly easily. Other hacks have proved that with a little care and attention, lettuce, leeks, and celery can be grown from kitchen scraps.

Not only does this give you a little head start when growing your own produce, but it also keeps food waste from landfills, where it will contribute to the production of planet-warming gas methane — which is far more potent in heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide.

Vegetables grown in your garden tend to taste better and stay fresher for longer than those you'll find in the store, and the process of gardening has been proven to offer benefits for mental and physical health.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers praised the hack for its simplicity and usefulness.

"That's a great idea!" one wrote.

"I do this too!" another added, showing just how foolproof the hack is. "They keep on producing for months after!"

