Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless amount of popular produce: 'Supply for life'

If you've ever thrown the end of a celery bunch in the trash or compost, you might want to think again.

The scoop

In a short TikTok video, Vic's Garden CA (@vicsgarden) shares a super simple way to regrow celery using just water and the leftover base of a store-bought bunch.

"Just cut off the outer stalks, soak the end in water, and watch roots grow," she explains. "When it has lots of roots, just plant it in the garden and get free celery!"

That's it. No soil, no seeds, and no fancy setup needed. The video shows a celery end sitting in a glass jar, already sprouting fresh green leaves. It is fair to say this is the kind of simple gardening hack anyone can try.

How it is helping

First and foremost: growing your own food saves money. Why buy new celery when the one you already ate can grow into another?

But there are other perks, too. Homegrown food often tastes better, and gardening has been linked to lower stress and better overall health. (Just being outside and growing something can do wonders.) Plus, this trick is a great way to dip your toes into gardening without a big investment.

It's also good for the planet. Growing your own food helps reduce packaging waste and emissions from shipping store-bought produce. Every little bit helps.

What everyone is saying

The response to the hack has been full of excitement and surprise. One user commented, "Supply for life!" and another said, "This reminds me I need to check mine to see how much growth it has!"

So yes, if you follow this, you could be well on your way to your own celery, and who doesn't want to have their own food supply in their background? I know I would love to.

