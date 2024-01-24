Master gardener reveals ‘research-based’ methods for lush garden veggies above and below the soil: ‘Very good information’

Carrots are fun and easy to grow, but if you’re looking for that perfect Bugs Bunny replica, it may take a touch of patience.

The scoop

Master gardener and TikToker Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed) recently shared a video bestowing three tips on how to grow perfect carrots.

The opening shot reveals a harvest of large carrots from her garden still caked with a bit of soil — a promise of what’s to come if you follow her expert advice.

First things first: soil. She explains that if you have heavy clay or sandy soil, you should mix in compost for a looser texture to keep the water from draining too quickly.

Second, Jessica recommends keeping the carrot seedlings two to three inches apart. Any closer will stunt their growth.

The third step is crucial. “How you water your carrots is so important,” Jessica says in the video.

She suggests deep watering, allowing the top few inches of soil to dry out before rewatering so the top root grows longer in search of water.

How it’s helping

Carrots are rich in vitamin A from beta-carotene, antioxidants, and minerals and can be used in a variety of ways. Served in dishes from sweet to savory, carrots offer endless options.

Growing carrots and other food saves money on produce. Grocery prices have risen 2.7% in 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and that’s coming off of already increased prices from previous years.

On that note, gardening decreases the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped produce, reducing environmental impact. It means fewer trips to the store, which saves time and energy while decreasing air pollution with an extra car trip.

Studies have proven that those who garden are healthier than those who don’t due to increased physical exercise and overall fiber intake.

Whether you have a big yard, no yard, live in a tiny apartment, or have access to a community garden, there are plenty of gardening options for every living situation.

What everyone’s saying

With over 1,000 likes, it’s safe to say Jessica’s tips were greatly appreciated.

“Love this,” one viewer commented.

“Very good information,” said another.

“Research based gardening yes yes yes!!!” applauded a third.

