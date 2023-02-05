TikToker shares incredible trick for using up leftover carrots: ‘Eating your vegetables does not have to suck’

Find yourself with too many loose carrots? This TikToker shows you how to make a delicious, vegan, harissa-spiced carrot soup so nothing goes to waste.

TikToker EmilyEatsThings is super pumped about her harissa-spiced carrot soup recipe, which she says is a great way to use up loose carrots. “Yall, this sh*t is so delicious,” she writes in all caps accompanying the video shared with her 144,000-plus followers.

HARISSA SPICED CARROT SOUP RECIPE . INGREDIENTS: – 3 Tbsp olive oil, divided – 2 lb carrots, scrubbed and chopped – 1 yellow onion, chopped – 2 cloves garlic, smashed, peeled and sliced – 1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika – 1/2 tsp ground cumin – 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, optional – 2-6 Tbsp harissa paste (adjust to your preference; I like 'er spicy) – 1 (15-oz) can full-fat coconut milk – Juice of 1/2 lemon – 3 cups vegetable stock or water . INSTRUCTIONS: 1) Preheat oven to 400F. On a lined baking sheet, toss carrots with 1 Tbsp olive oil, 1/2 tsp smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Roast for 25-30 minutes or until fork-tender. 2) While the carrots roast, heat the remaining 2 Tbsp olive oil in a large soup pot. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 5-6 minutes or until soft and translucent. 3) Add the remaining 1 tsp smoked paprika, cumin and cayenne pepper (if using) and cook for another 30 seconds or until fragrant. 4) Add the roasted carrots, harissa paste, coconut milk and stock. Simmer for 10-15 minutes to bring the flavors together, then blend using an immersion blender or CAREFULLY(!!) transfer to a regular blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add lemon juice and adjust seasonings to taste if needed.

“Eating your vegetables does not have to suck,” the TikToker says, noting that carrots are next up “on the chopping block.”



The soup is vegan, creamy, and rich, says Emily, as she starts the prep.



The recipe is super simple. First, roast the carrots for 25-30 minutes or until fork tender. While they’re in the oven, prep the other ingredients for the soup base — sautéing up garlic and onions and adding the spices.



Once the carrots are soft, add them to the pot with the harissa paste, coconut milk, water, or vegetable stock.



The final step is to blend. Emily uses an immersion blender, but pouring the ingredients into an upright blender will also work. Blend until creamy, add lemon juice, and adjust seasonings as needed. (The entire recipe is available in the video’s caption.)



Turning excess vegetables into soup helps reduce food waste and save you money. If soup or sauce is on the menu, you can also look for marked-down vegetables at the supermarket — sometimes sold as “imperfect” or “ugly” vegetables — to help reduce costs even further.



Other TikTokers were not shy about chiming in with comments.



“I added a red bell pepper [because] it was getting old, and some white pepper [because] I’ve been adding it to all my soups, and it’s FABULOUS,” writes one user.



Another says they topped their soup with sour cream, pecans, and cranberries on top, “Perfection!”



“Harissa is my secret ingredient in almost everything,” says another, while another comments, “I needed this.”

