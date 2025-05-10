  • Home Home

Pet owner thrilled after finding incredible bargain at local thrift store: 'I'm so jealous'

"I really want one."

by Simon Sage
One savvy shopper scored quite the find for their cat and posted a picture of it to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Found at a value village in southwest ontario!" the original poster wrote. "The panels on the bottom part that hold the wheel were loose but after a bit of elbow grease it's perfect."

While these running wheels usually go for $120, the poster only paid $15 for it. According to the comments, it can take a bit of training with a laser pointer to get cats to use these. Other cats are just plain too lazy for them. 

Pets can wear down their toys pretty quickly, so it's important to get long-lasting ones and take care of the ones you have. The original poster went the extra mile by engaging in repair to keep this wheel turning. 

Shopping secondhand can often result in great deals. Other pet owners have scored adorable little couches, piles of plushies, and zip-up haulers at thrift stores.

For those who have too much pet-related hardware, offloading it on the secondary market can help recoup some of that money. Loads of businesses have been built around the potential to get gently used items into the hands that need them. Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers are just some of the options available for those looking to get rewarded for giving their stuff a second life. 

Besides saving or making a few bucks, thrifting is really good for the environment. When left in landfills, items emit methane as they decompose. This traps heat in the atmosphere, which exacerbates extreme weather patterns, melts polar ice caps (raising sea levels), and heats oceans

Plastic is in pretty much everything we own, including cat paraphernalia. It breaks down when ditched at the dump. Those microplastics filter into waterways and accumulate in the fish we catch and eat. People who ingest those microplastics can suffer reproductive, immune, and endocrine problems. 

On top of being fun and lucrative, thrift shopping can help slow climate shifts and avoid filling our food chains with plastic particles. Fellow cat owners on Reddit were jealous of the original poster's new exercise wheel. 

"I'm so jealous! I mean… my cats are jealous," one said

"Jealous! I really want one for my cats but they're so pricy new," another said

