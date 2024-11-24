Cat owner thrilled after returning home with unbelievable item purchased at local thrift store: 'Best $6 I ever spent'

A thrilled cat owner took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit to share the deal they got on furniture for their feline friend.

"Best $6 I ever spent," they wrote above a photo of their cat, Bruce, lounging on his red velvet settee.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Having a pet is expensive. It adds up quickly, from the food to the toys to all the other supplies. So, aside from shopping secondhand for splurges like the original poster's couch or a stroller for your pet, any way to save a few — or a few hundred — dollars to dote on them goes a long way to keeping more money in your wallet.

Other pet owners have found ways to save by making their own toys, mending the ones they already have for longer lives, and even dumpster diving at pet stores for perfectly good food and other supplies.









Pets and their care also produce a lot of waste that harms the environment. Most kitty litter is made from clay collected through strip mining, a process that destroys the ecosystems where it is conducted.

According to a 2022 study, pet owners also go through more than 415 billion plastic dog poop bags annually.

Thankfully, you have control over how you care for and pamper your pets. Aside from shopping secondhand for as many supplies as you can and keeping them out of the landfill, you can buy long-lasting toys, eco-friendly litter and food, and compostable dog poop bags. Some savvy pet parents have also found ways to reuse the containers their pet's products come in.

Fellow Redditors and pet parents filled the post's comment section with photos of their pets as well as envy for the OP's find.

"Omg I'm so jealous that's amazing," one wrote.

"This would be my white whale," another added.

"I have the same one with a different pattern! Also from a secondhand store," another commenter shared.

