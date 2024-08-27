Pet owner thrilled after making impressive find at local thrift store: 'I really couldn't believe my luck'

"It was exactly what I had been looking for."

Thrift shopping is for the whole family, including pets. Your furry friend may not need clothes, but you can find toys and accessories at your local secondhand shop. One lucky pet owner will be taking their cat for strolls in their new find.

If you have found something cool at your local secondhand shop, head on over to r/ThriftStoreHauls to show it off. The supportive community will hype you up and tell you what a good deal you got. In one post, a cat owner showed off the pet jogger they bought for a fraction of its original price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a red stroller-like buggy as well as the poster's cat enjoying the new vehicle. "Have been searching for so long," the poster wrote. "Two bum knees and an indoor cat. Petique pet jogger $25."

Petique is a women-owned business focused on making quality pet products. Its sought-after stroller sells for $400, though the model featured in this post is sold out. Finding the jogger for only $25 means this shopper got more than 90% off.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Pet ownership is rewarding but can be expensive. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found that owning a cat costs nearly $2,000 a year, while a dog's expenses exceed $3,000. Finding supplies and toys secondhand will help you save money while providing your furry friend the best possible life.

Taking a cat on walks in a stroller or on a leash has become more popular in recent years. Indoor cats tend to live longer, and cats have a deleterious effect on wildlife, especially birds, and can even be considered an invasive species. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, cats "kill 1.3-4 billion birds and 6.3-22.3 billion mammals each year in the U.S. alone."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Fellow pet owners and lovers were thrilled for this shopper.

"Holy crap those go for $400," one commenter wrote. "I need one."

Another person said: "You lucky duck!!! Even the cheapest pet strollers are twice that price."

To which the OP responded: "It was exactly what I had been looking for and the price was amazing. I really couldn't believe my luck."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.