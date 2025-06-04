Gardener shares useful tip for perking up plants using common household items: 'I had no idea'

Got spoiled milk or yogurt in the fridge? Instead of plugging your nose as you pour it down the drain, one home gardener is showing how to turn this popular discard into nutrient-rich plant food.

The scoop

Organic home gardener Dayana (@metadayana) recently took to TikTok to share her tip for upcycling spoiled milk and yogurt into fuel for your garden. The idea may sound like a recipe for soil mold and stench, but when done right, it's a great way to perk up your plants.

In her video, Dayana advises diluting the spoiled product with two parts water, then simply water your plants with the mixture. She says the makeshift organic fertilizer provides "NPK" nutrients — nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium — to your plants and contains antifungal properties. And her claims are backed up by the professionals.

The Environmental Literacy Council explains that milk contains nutrients like calcium, proteins, vitamins, and lactic acid, all of which aid plant growth. Calcium, in particular, helps strengthen plant cell walls and can prevent diseases like blossom-end rot. The council said that milk also has properties that can help in pest management.

The ELC cautions that milk should be used sparingly — about once every two to four weeks at most — and properly diluted to promote absorption. Too much milk-based fertilizer may cause an overgrowth of harmful bacteria and fungi, attract pests, and cause unpleasant odors. It's also important to only use unsweetened, unflavored milk and yogurt, as added sugars can harm plants.

How it's helping

Using spoiled milk or yogurt as fertilizer is a smart way to cut down on food waste while avoiding the harmful impacts of chemical fertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers can cause your yard to become a hotbed of harmful chemicals, contaminating the environment with excess nitrogen and phosphorus.

These chemicals gradually degrade soil health and release nitrous oxide, a potent pollutant that contributes significantly to planetary warming. When these excess nutrients wash into waterways, they trigger algal blooms and dead zones that devastate aquatic life. They can also contaminate drinking water, posing health risks to humans.

Organic fertilizers, including diluted dairy products, are natural, safe for the environment, and gentle on your soil. Plus, this natural, nutrient-rich fertilizer can help support overall plant health, making your garden a lush, welcoming space for local pollinators. It's a win all around.

What everyone's saying

Dayana's tip of using spoiled dairy products in your garden left commenters curious and eager to try the hack.

"I had no idea," one commenter wrote. Another commenter added: "I'm going to try this!"

Given the surprising benefits of the waste-not hack, you may want to give it a try, too.

