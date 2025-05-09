Lawmakers take urgent action after witnessing disturbing crisis among ocean species: 'We have an emergency right now'

Experts say the culprit is domoic acid, a neurotoxin caused by toxic algae.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allocate funds to address what one lawmaker called an "unprecedented multi-toxin event" — an unseasonable, devastating toxic algae bloom wreaking havoc on sea life, particularly marine mammals.

What's happening?

In late March, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries warned of "harmful algae blooming off the coast of Southern California" early in the season, which had "poisoned scores of California sea lions and common dolphins" at the time of publication.

For a bulletin issued so early, it was dire. NOAA Fisheries reported marine mammals "stranding in large numbers," while overwhelmed aid agencies received "upwards of 100 calls a day reporting sea lions and dolphins" in distress.

Per LAist earlier this month, the Marine Mammal Care Center is "the only organization authorized by [NOAA] to respond to distressed marine mammals" in Los Angeles. The sheer scope of the algal bloom and the effects of domoic acid on marine mammals created a "funding gap" of $750,000 in the "overstretched" organization's budget.

Dave Bader is a marine biologist with the organization in San Pedro. Although this season has been brutal, Bader told the outlet that algae blooms had been draining the Center's resources for far longer.

"Year after year after year, having this type of stranding event is a real strain on resources," Bader said. "We have an emergency right now, and we're doing our best to manage that, but this isn't about a one-off emergency."

Research into harmful algal blooms (HABs) is ongoing, but excess nutrients from agricultural runoff and wastewater and higher than average water temperatures are considered contributing factors — though NOAA adds that how "these factors come together to create a 'bloom' of algae is not well understood."

Why are algae blooms so concerning?

NOAA Fisheries explained that the "culprit in the strandings" was domoic acid, a neurotoxin caused by Pseudo-nitzschia, the toxic algae in question.

Back in 2018, research published in the journal Nature Climate Change observed that algal blooms throw ecosystems into imbalance, disrupt the marine food chain, and ultimately, may "pose an emergent threat to coastal communities, aquaculture, and fisheries."

Coverage of the issue routinely indicated Southern California had been contending with the impact of algal blooms for "four years" — meaning that research was conducted and published years prior to the current cycle of HABs.

In April, The Los Angeles Times reported that beach lifeguards were taking mental health breaks because the devastation was so severe. Sea lion attacks were also on the rise, and the effects of domoic acid on marine mammals reportedly influenced the uptick.

What's being done about the toxic algae bloom in Southern California?

On May 6, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to provide an additional $600,000 to the Marine Mammal Center, for a total of $700,000 in emergency funds.

Donating to charities and organizations impacted by the ongoing crisis is one way people can meaningfully work to counteract the impact of HABs.

Bader said the devastation and costs associated with algae blooms "should be a wake up call to really get serious about addressing climate change." He added that it "isn't a far away thing," as clearly, its "impacts are being felt today."

