Researchers make exciting breakthrough that could solve dangerous problem with modern farming: 'Excellent performance'

A new study suggests biochar-based fertilizer could revolutionize farming, replacing environmentally damaging chemicals while conserving water and boosting productivity.

Chemical fertilizers increase crop yields to meet global food demands. However, their overuse can have "destructive consequences," according to AZoMaterials.

Conventional chemical fertilizers emit planet-warming pollution, degrade soil, and create nutrient imbalances. Fertilizers can run off and pollute waterways, resulting in human health and environmental concerns from contaminated drinking water.

Studies have found synthetic fertilizers also shed dangerous microplastics. And not only do they create these adverse effects, but they're also generally more expensive and often ineffective, as vital nutrients including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium can be administered in imbalanced amounts, leading to poor soil health.

This study explored a sustainable alternative to these destructive chemicals. Researchers set out to develop an eco-friendly alternative that would gradually deliver nutrients and help retain soil moisture, improving uptake and reducing waste.

Researchers utilized biochar, a carbon-rich charcoal-like material made from organic waste, and biodegradable polymers.

Biochar is created by heating wood scraps, straw, and nutshells at high temperatures in a process known as pyrolysis. Humans have used biochar for its soil-improving properties for thousands of years. Scientists are now taking a lesson from the past and exploring its potential as a carbon removal tool.

Research shows that augmenting biochar with polyethyleneimine can increase its ability to capture carbon dioxide that would otherwise pollute the atmosphere. Biochar can even do double duty by filtering out microplastics.

This study found the addition of biodegradable polymers to slow-release fertilizer can improve nutrient release and moisture retention.

Researchers mixed nutrient-enriched biochar with finely ground mica and chitosan in water and then used a controlled polymerization process. Tests showed this combination "exhibited excellent performance for slow release of [phosphorus] and [potassium]."

According to the study, this mechanism can enhance efficiency, promoting plant growth because of the prolonged availability of nutrients in the soil.

The breakthrough is exciting because it shows the potential to replace environmentally damaging chemicals — and because biochar-based fertilizer performed better than conventional alternatives. Chemical fertilizers release nearly 100% of nutrients within 30 days, but the study found that the biochar version released nutrients more slowly.

The porous structure of biochar supports microbial activity, which promotes efficient nutrient cycling. Researchers said the addition of mica strengthened the material mechanically and contributed to the availability of potassium.

Biochar is beneficial for waste management, too, since it is created from agricultural waste, which fosters a circular economy.

The study suggests that enriched biochar is a viable approach to sustainable agriculture. Biochar's enhanced moisture retention means it could be especially beneficial in arid and semi-arid regions where rising temperatures, drought, and extreme heat impact crop production.

The research is preliminary. Future work will be needed to test biochar-based slow-release fertilizer at scale and optimize production costs. Researchers also need to assess the long-term impacts on soil and crop health.

The study offers a promising look at how technology can pave the way for the future of sustainable farming.

