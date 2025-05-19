Woman reveals 'super easy and safe' way to clean dirty BBQ grills: 'Amazing'

It can take a little elbow grease, but you should see a cleaner grill pretty fast.

Have you ever used harsh chemicals to clean your grill, only to realize that they'd probably end up in your next meal?

You can avoid this worry with a "super easy and safe" hack from Healthy Viral Recipes (@healthfood). It uses simple items you probably already have around the house.

The scoop

All you need is your dirty grill, a lemon, and some salt. You'll want to cut the lemon in half and then hold the rind to dip the other side in some salt. Rub the salted side along the dirty parts of your grill to see the grime start to disappear.

It can take a little elbow grease, but you should see a cleaner grill pretty fast — lemons' citric acid content makes them great for this kind of cleaning, and the salt adds some friction to break things up. If you feel like your salted lemon stops working, you can dip it in the salt again or use the other half to finish the job.

How it's helping

Fewer potentially harmful chemicals in and around the food you and your family plan to eat sounds better, right?

In October 2024, CNN reported that the Environmental Working Group "found that more than 2,000 cleaning supplies may contain substances linked to health problems including asthma, chemical burns and cancer risks."

Sustainability Tracker says that the benefits of using more natural cleaning products go beyond avoiding possible human health hazards. Using items like fresh produce can also reduce pollutants in the air and, ultimately, prevent contaminants from flowing into water systems.

If you're using inexpensive ingredients you keep in the kitchen anyway, you may be safeguarding your health and the environment all while saving some money too. Your lemons can pull double duty in cleaning your floors. And while you're at it, you might consider cleaning your showerhead with vinegar and your faucet with baking powder.

It's not hard to leverage what you already have to make your home cleaner and safer. A little effort and ingenuity can go a long way in cleaning not only your grill, but the whole house.

What everyone's saying

People who commented on Healthy Viral Recipes' video were excited about this cleaning idea.

"Amazing. We love using lemonssss," one said. Later, they added, "When life gives you lemons, clean with [them]."

Another viewer shared an extra cleaning tip: "We use an onion."

Another viewer shared an extra cleaning tip: "We use an onion."