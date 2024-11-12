Woman demonstrates simple, natural hack for cleaning floors: 'Not only does it smell great, but it disinfects'

If you're looking for a way to disinfect your floors without leaving your home smelling like chemicals, check out this hack. One TikToker shows the recipe they used to get their floors shining.

In a clip shared with their TikTok followers, Ale (@alebreezy) shows their favorite recipe for cleaning their floor. Following these simple steps will leave your floor clean and your home smelling fresh without that chemical odor.

To try out this all-natural method, start by bringing a large pot of water to a boil. Just make sure it fits in your mop bucket. To your boiling water, add a whole lemon, cut into quarters, a couple of sticks of cinnamon, and half a cup of white vinegar. "Not only does it smell great, but it disinfects," Ale writes.

This cleaning hack works because of the powerhouse ingredients in the recipe. Vinegar and lemon are two great — and affordable — things you can keep on hand to clean virtually anything in your home.

Use lemon to get rid of hard water stains in your kettle. Combine vinegar and baking soda for a stain lifter. Lemon and vinegar can also be used to make an all-purpose cleaner to use on many household surfaces.

Lemon and vinegar owe their cleaner prowess to their acidic nature. Vinegar has a pH around 2 or 3, "mild enough to not damage fabrics and surfaces but strong enough to get rid of stubborn stains and deposits," the BBC wrote.

Lemon is also acidic, but it contains citric acid, which gives it some additional abilities. "Citric acid … is a reducing agent. … Reducing agents can unravel proteins, like those found in viruses," Consumer Reports found. They also explain that citric acid is a chelating agent, "a substance that seizes magnesium and calcium in hard water that forms hard water buildup."

Ingredients such as lemon, vinegar, baking soda, and dish soap are all multipurpose and cheap. They are great to have on hand and can replace most specialized cleaners.

Commenters were excited to try this all-natural cleaning recipe.

"I need to try this next time, thanks for the tips," one person wrote.

Another added: "Love your content. I learn so much."

